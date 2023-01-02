Disney World Ride Hits Staggering 320-Minute Wait Time

We hope you’re ready to stand in line.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, there are a ton of attractions that Guests flock to every day. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you will always be just mere steps away from jaw-dropping experiences.

However, if you’re looking for thrills, Hollywood Studios has you covered.

The theme park contains some of the most intense rides at Walt Disney World, those being Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Both of these rides are incredibly popular, but there is one ride at Disney that almost always has a longer line than the rest.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an e-ticket attraction at Hollywood Studios and arguably the most popular ride in the Parks. When it comes to Lightning Lane costs, Rise of the Resistance has the most extensive price tag ranging up to $20.00 per person per ride, and they are always sold out in seconds each morning.

The ride seems to be exceptionally popular this morning, with the My Disney Experience app showing a 320-minute wait for the attraction. As we said, this ride is super popular, but a nearly six-hour wait is shocking, to say the least.

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

What’s the longest amount of time you would wait for a ride or attraction at Walt Disney World?