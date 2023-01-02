Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise, Misses Own Deadline

Disney failed to deliver.

Walt Disney World offers Guests so many modes of transportation to and from the Parks. Whether it’s the Monorail at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom or the watercraft services that can travel to Hollywood Studios as well as multiple resorts, Guests have so many options in the way that they arrive as well as leave the Parks.

One of the most important elements of travel to Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort has to be the parking lot trams that take Guests from their cars to the actual Park gates.

Unfortunately, these trams were just one of the many things cut from Disney during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In December 2021, Disney announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks sometime in 2022. As of January 2, 2023, this promise was never fulfilled. Disney

Trams did in fact, return to the Transportation and Ticket Center in December of 2021 and to Disney’s Animal Kingdom on May 27, 2022. However, 2022 came and went with no trams returning to EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World went with a whopping 644 days without any tram service at all until it returned to the Transportation and Ticket Center. The tram service was suspended along with Walt Disney World’s closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and little word has been mentioned about it returning.

This complimentary tram service has been greatly missed at all of the Disney Parks, with many Guests becoming frustrated about when exactly it would return. Even Universal Studios got in on the action, making fun of Disney World’s tram situation.

Hopefully, the trams make a full return sometime in 2023.

Have you missed the trams at Walt Disney World?