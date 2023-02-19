Disney World Attraction Reopens After Nearly 3 Year Absence

Close to three years after its initial closure due to COVID-19, one Walt Disney World attraction has finally returned.

After nearly three years, Enchanted Tales with Belle has finally reopened at Walt Disney World. This magical “meet and greet” experience can be found at the Magic Kingdon and was added as a part of the massive Fantasyland expansion in 2012 along with rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and restaurants such as Be Our Guest.

We haven’t seen this attraction operating since it closed down during the initial COVID-19 breakout in 2020 and is one of the last major portions of the Walt Disney World Resort to return.

Over the last few years, Guests have seen lots of changes at each of the Disney Parks and Resorts. From ride closures to limited hours and capacity, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” was a lot less magical for quite a while.

Enchanted Tales With Belle brings Guests into Belle and Maurice’s quaint country cottage where they are soon magically transported to the Beast’s castle where they then watch the story of how Belle and the Beast met. This is no ordinary meet and greet however, with Guests getting a completely-interactive experience based on the classic Disney animated film.

Guests get up-close-and-personal with various characters from the film, including Belle of course.

Guests can also enjoy the rest of Magic Kingdom, experiencing all of the classic and iconic rides and attractions found at the Park. Of course, one of the most exciting things about the Walt Disney World Resort is Disney’s newest roller coaster.

Officially called TRON Lightcycle/Run, this new coaster will be a thrilling addition to the Magic Kindom when it opens in April.

