Universal Stops Attraction Mid-Ride After Phone Incident

Universal Parks & Resorts is constantly updating and looking to expand its footprint.

Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of opening SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which will open on February 17, 2023. Universal Orlando Resort has been building a new theme park called Epic Universe. Also, at Universal Orlando, a new Minions attraction is being built, set to open later this summer.

Universal Orlando has two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a water park called Volcano Bay.

Universal has many attractions for Guests to enjoy, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Cat In the Hat, Skull Island Reign of Kong, and many more. Universal Studios Florida includes attractions such as Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me Minions Mayhem, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and E.T Adventure.

However, no matter what attraction you’re enjoying while visiting Universal Orlando Resort, you have to follow the posted guidelines and directions from Team Members.

In a Reddit Thread, Guests talk about why you shouldn’t have your phones out on attractions. One Guest said they were on the Hippogriff ride at Universal, and Team Members were actually forced to stop the ride in the middle of the first hill until a woman put her phone away.

“Clearly tired of getting asked to retrieve them,” the Guest said.

One person also added that cell phones are a safety hazard. Less so, on Hippogriff, but if someone drops their phone when a coaster is at speed, it can go out into walkways and hit someone while moving at a fair clip. So, when you want to check that text or tweet, just remember you put others in danger and may lose your phone.

Universal describes Flight of the Hippogriff like this:

“Take the winding path towards Hagrid’s hut, where you may hear Fang barking as you pass. As you make your way, Hagrid gives instructions on the proper way to approach a Hippogriff, a magical creature that’s part eagle, part horse. This family-friendly roller coaster spirals and dives around the pumpkin patch before swooping past Hagrid’s hut.”

Do you think theme parks should ban cell phones on attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.