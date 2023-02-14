Universal Looking to Shut Down Its Most-Hated Attraction

Perhaps the most hated Universal Studios attraction of all time could soon be replaced.

Universal Parks & Resorts is home to two popular theme park areas in the U.S., Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Orlando Resort has two theme parks– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure— as well as a water park– Universal’s Volcano Bay– and a new theme park on the way, Epic Universe.

While Universal Studios Hollywood is much smaller, it is still home to many beloved and iconic attractions, as well as the World-Famous Studio Tour.

As the theme park is gearing up for the opening of Super Nintendo World, there is another construction project that is exciting fans, as well: A Fast & Furious-themed coaster.

The coaster, named Hollywood Drift, will run from the Upper lot to the Lower lot and back to the top. With anticipation building for the attraction, many have begun to wonder if Fast & Furious: SuperCharged, which is a part of the World-Famous Tour, will be removed.

Universal Core shared that the rumor that the SuperCharged will “go offline” in late 2024.

Supercharged will go offline once Hollywood Drift is online. Comcast expects it open Q4 2024 https://t.co/Io0Fvm9XRV — Universal Core (@Universal__Core) February 10, 2023

The attraction has been met with much scrutiny and backlash by many fans at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

Though it seems that the Fast & Furious attraction is set to remain in Orlando for the foreseeable future, it seems that the Hollywood attraction could be winding down in 2024.

The World-Famous Studio Tour allows Guests to visit 13 city blocks on 400-plus acres of historic studio lot in the largest set construction project in studio history, built with creative consultation from Steven Spielberg himself. You’ll laugh along with comedian Jimmy Fallon, the video host of the Studio Tour. The star of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” introduces entertaining clips seen on HD monitors in the trams to augment the live Studio Tour guide narration.

New in 2022, now you can see the original Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele’s latest horror epic, NOPE, in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look.

Plus, Telemundo’s Carmen Villalobos takes on a new leading role as the video host of our Spanish-language Studio Tour. The new vignettes provide entertaining insights for guests designed to complement the live narration provided by expert Studio Tour guides.

