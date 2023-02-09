Universal is receiving backlash as they are in the process of building yet another theme park.

There are plenty of theme parks for fans to enjoy around the U.S., including LEGOLAND, SeaWorld, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando, Universal Hollywood Studios, Cedar Point, and many more.

The industry leader, according to many insiders, is none other than Universal Parks & Resorts.

Universal is constantly updating and building new attractions. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of opening Super Nintendo World, which will officially open February 17, 2023, so Guests can enjoy attractions like Mario Kart and spot Princess Peach. Universal Orlando Resort is in the process of building a third theme park called Epic Universe. Universal Orlando already has two theme parks Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, and they also have a water park called Universal’s Volcano Bay.

In addition, Universal recently just passed Disney for having more theme parks in the United States with an announcement that it would be building a new Resort, located in Frisco, Texas.

Universal announced that the company “plans to bring a new concept for families with young children to Frisco, Texas.” Per Universal, “The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.”

This theme park will be smaller than other Universal Parks in the United States and will be focused on younger children. The Park will include several Universal-themed interactive experiences and a 300-room hotel, according to reports.

While we are all excited over this new theme park, some Frisco Residents are speaking out against this idea.

“This project really comes down to whether it is really for our residents or for the outsiders and I just do not see this project benefitting our residents more than it benefits tourists and transient traffic visitors,” one resident said. “I would like to see us go at a much slower pace and give residents time to see the economic impact study, traffic study, crime study to consider and see if we truly have the workforce to support such a large endeavor,” one resident said.

Construction on the Universal Park in Frisco is still far from beginning construction. It still needs the approval of planning and zoning, and after that, the city council.

