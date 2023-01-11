Universal Announces Brand-New Theme Park Coming to The South

Universal Parks & Resorts plans to bring a new concept for families with young children to Frisco, Texas!

Universal Parks And Resorts is already in the middle of a massive expansion with its third theme Park at Universal Orlando Resort, Epic Universe. However, not content to build new attractions at existing locations, the Theme Park Resort company has announced two new builds to bring Universal Studios-themed entertainment to new places with very different concepts. A family-themed Resort is on the way to Frisco, Texas, while a permanent horror-themed attraction is coming to Las Vegas.

Frisco’s latest development project will bring a massive cast of superheroes, television stars, and motion picture greats to Collin County.

Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme Park arm of entertainment giant NBCUniversal — has bought a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed Park and hotel. The almost 100-acre planned entertainment hub will be located on the Dallas North Tollway in the $10 billion Fields development.

After many months of negotiations and planning, city officials in Frisco and Universal Parks executives announced plans Wednesday for the groundbreaking new development. The Orlando-based company acquired the land for the theme Park in December using a shell company based in Delaware, county records show.

The project will be designed to appeal to families, with immersive experiences making it a one- to two-day destination, said Mark Woodbury, CEO, and Chairman of Universal Parks and Resorts. The Park will include four or five Universal-themed interactive experiences and a 300-room hotel.

Mark Woodbury commented on the project, “You have a fantastic town.” Woodbury also stated, “It’s vibrant and full of energy and young families, making it the perfect place for what we are doing.”

Unlike Universal Studios’ sprawling parks in Los Angeles, Orlando, and around the world, the Frisco development will be a much smaller attraction — the first of multiple projects the company plans. It’s about one-fourth the size of the company’s Orlando Park.

According to the agreement with Fields developers, the project at the northeast corner of the tollway and Panther Creek Parkway could also include retail and restaurants.

At this moment, there is currently no timetable as to when the new Universal Theme Park is expected to open. Be sure to keep following Inside The Magic to get the most up-to-date details.

