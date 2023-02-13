Universal Unveils Major Changes at Orlando Location

Popcorn, churros, slushies, cotton candy, Butterbeer, Tots, Pizza Skulls, and much more are just some of the items that Guests can enjoy while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando is a popular tourist location that sees thousands of Guests daily. With all these Guests stopping by, Universal constantly updates, refurbishes, and builds new attractions.

Universal is in the process of building a new theme park called Epic Universe, which will open in 2025. Across the country, Universal Studios Hollywood is opening Super Nintendo World in the Spring of 2023.

Universal Orlando has two theme parks for Guests to enjoy, including Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal also has a water park called Universal’s Volcano Bay and a shopping and dining area in Universal CityWalk.

Universal Studios Florida includes attractions such as E.T Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Harry Potter Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, Fast and Furious- Supercharged, Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Doctor Doom’s Fearful, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Cat in Hat, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VeociCoaster, and many more.

Universal Recently Refurbished Popular Location

Universal Orlando has updated Croissant Moon Bakery. Croissant Moon Bakery is a popular location for Guests walking into Universal’s Islands of Adventure to stop for a bite to eat. This location includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Also, it is a quick dining experience.

Universal describes Croissant Moon Bakery as “The moon may not be full, but your stomach will be after a stop at this scrumptious shop. Start the morning with a flaky pastry or fresh fruit cup. Make lunch and dinner a snap with a deli sandwich, or salad. And don’t forget to treat yourself to a decadent slice of cheesecake or an awe-inspiring giant cookie.”

Universally Addicted tweeted

The Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Has Been Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure!

The Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Has Been Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure! pic.twitter.com/cB1LcEpiOd — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) February 11, 2023

This isn’t the only experience at Universal Orlando that is currently under construction.

Universal Orlando Attractions Refurbishment Schedule

Universal has a detailed list of attractions that are closed for refurbishment.

Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure: 2/21/2023 – 3/5/2023

Jurassic Park River Adventure: 1/9/23 – 2/12/23

Me Ship, The Olive: 2/3/23 – 3/10/23

Poseidon’s Fury: 2/6/23 – 2/10/23

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barge : 2/13/23 – 3/10/23

What do you think of the new facelift on Croissant Moon Bakery? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments if you approve of this new look.