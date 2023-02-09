Iconic Universal Attraction “In Bad Shape,” Needs Repair

Universal Orlando Resort sees thousands of Guests daily. With all these Guests, Universal is always updating, changing, and adding attractions.

Universal is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal Orlando also is home to Universal’s Volcano Bay, which is a water park for Guests to enjoy.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure houses iconic attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Cat in the Hat, and many more attractions.

Next door at Universal Studios Florida, some of the attractions Guests can look for are Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, and many more attractions. Of course, both theme parks are home to the epic Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

It seems, however, that the most iconic and longstanding attraction at Universal Studios Florida may be in need of some repairs.

E.T. Adventure Ride is an iconic attraction. Universal describes this attraction as “E.T.’s home planet is dying and he needs your help to save it.” You’ll board your flying bike and take off on a thrilling but gentle ride through the sky. Guests will dodge bad guys and soar into the stars, where his magical home awaits, filled with wondrous otherworldly creatures.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was directed by Steven Spielberg and was released in 1982. This is a family-friendly movie that includes Sci-Fi and adventures. The beloved movie has won four Oscars, and has been nominated several times.

One Reddit Thread shows E.T Adventure no longer working like it should. One of the extra terrestrials are no longer working. During this part in E.T. Adventure Ride, he would light up and drum, but unfortunately, the animatronic no longer moves.

While we hope E.T. Adventure will never be replaced and it likely won’t be, Universal may end up closing this attraction to update and refurbish at some point in the future.

