Universal Mysteriously Extends Closure of Damaged Attraction

Universal is constantly updating and building attractions and new theme parks.

Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be opening Super Nintendo World, and Universal Orlando Resort is in the process of building a third theme park that will be called Epic Universe. In addition, Universal Studios Florida recently closed the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, and the area is rumored to be rethemed to DreamWorks Animation. In addition, the theme park is set to open an all-new Minions-themed attraction this summer.

Universal Studios Florida includes attractions such as Harry Potter Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and several more.

Next door, Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Cat in the Hat, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man, and many more iconic attractions.

While the theme park does not have any major expansions underway like its next-door neighbor, there are some scheduled refurbishments taking place.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will closed down for a brief refurbishment beginning February 21, 2023 and running through March 5, 2023. Me Ship, The Olive will close from February 3, 2023 through March 10, 2023, while Poseidon’s Fury is set to close down from February 6, 2023 through February 10, 2023.

Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges will also close from February 13, 2023 through March 10, 2023.

However, there is one iconic attraction that remains closed and will experience an extended closure. The water ride was previously set to reopen on February 4, 2023, but Universal Orlando recently updated its refurbishment calendar and now will remain closed through February 12, 2023.

The reason for the closure hasn’t been announced, but Jurassic Park River Adventure was damaged during Hurricane Ian this past fall. The damaged portion of the attraction’s show building is being repaired after a gaping hole has been in the side of it for the last several months.

Jurassic Park River Adventure has been a mainstay at Universal’s Islands of Adventure since the very beginning. While the attraction remains closed, Guests can still enjoy Camp Jurassic and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster in the area.

While errors and closures happen at Universal Orlando Resort, they do their best to keep Guests updated with possible dates when attractions should reopen for Guests to enjoy.

Does this extended closure affect your trip? Let us know in the comments if you will miss riding Jurassic Park River Adventure due to the extension.