Universal’s Jurassic Park Ride Reopens Despite Damage From Hurricane

Jurassic Park River Adventure is a thrilling water ride that can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park. I love this attraction, as it is filled with massive dinosaur animatronics and a splashdown drop at the end!

There may not be a more iconic experience at the Resort than Jurassic Park River Adventure, and Guests have been hopping aboard it for decades now. Of course, don’t forget about all the other amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt. Also, in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Regardless, the Jurassic Park River Adventure remains one of the most popular and recognizable attractions in the entire suite of Universal Studios Parks.

However, the ride was significantly damaged due to the devastating Hurricane Ian.

After Hurricane Ian had passed and the damage was assessed, Guests noticed that a huge hole was punctured into the ride’s show building, which you can see photos of here.

The hurricane also forced several major theme parks to close, including Busch Gardens Tampa, SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND, and Walt Disney World.

Fortunately, the ride was up and running despite the damage, meaning it was not as severe as we had thought. Nevertheless, we are surprised the ride is back to normal mere days after a huge portion of the ride was damaged.