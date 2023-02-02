Universal Parks and Resorts is continuously updating and adding new parks and worlds to theme parks.

Universal recently announced that it would be adding a third theme park in America located in Frisco, Texas. Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be opening Super Nintendo World on February 17, 2023 and, of course, who could forget about Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025 and will be the largest Universal Park in the world.

Until Epic Universe opens, Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Islands of Adventure includes attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and many more.

Universal Studios Florida includes iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure, The Simpson’s Ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

Of course, one of the most iconic attractions at Universal Studios Florida is none other than Revenge of the Mummy.

The popular coaster has given millions of rides and is one of the most beloved attractions at Universal Orlando, without question.

In a recent Reddit Thread, several Universal Orlando fans shared about a malfunction they’ve noticed while riding Revenge of the Mummy.

“I’m a passholder and ride quite often and noticed something different. Around the first corner, when the mummy comes out of the coffin and says “silence”. It was just a projection face? The coffin didn’t even open? It was not like this last week and i even noticed it was reskinned during the closure. So what’s with the all of a sudden drawback to projections??”

Universal just reopened Revenge of the Mummy after a year-long closure. The attraction was closed for an extensive refurbishment back in January of 2022, with no word on when the ride would officially make a return. Over the last few months, Revenge of the Mummy has been undergoing “technical rehearsals,” with Guests able to experience the attraction in a somewhat limited capacity.

This particular “malfunction” is likely a technical term called “B-Mode.” The ride is put into B-Mode when certain aspects are put under too much stress or need to be fixed. The Mummy animatronic may have a slight malfunction that has to be fixed. It also could just be that this was a busy day and the ride needed to take away some of the stress to ensure that the volume of riders could be met.

The best news? You can enjoy Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando now and there’s no doubt you’ll have a great time.

Have you ever experienced anything like this on a Universal Orlando Resort attraction? Let us know in the comments!