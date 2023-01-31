Guest Terrified After Bizarre Experience In ‘Harry Potter’ Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter gives Guests the chance to step into J.K. Rowling’s imagination at Universal Orlando Resort. The carefully-crafted, immersive land makes Guests feel they’re really at fan-favorite destinations like Hogwarts and Gringott’s Bank!

At Ollivanders wand shop, Guests of all ages can choose their own wizard wand. Some even spring for an interactive wand that casts spells around the Theme Park! Throughout the day, lucky Guests are selected for a wand-choosing ceremony.

Unfortunately, one recent Universal Orlando Resort had a less-than-magical experience at Ollivanders in Hogsmeade, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. It was their first time in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and they weren’t sure how the experience worked. They shared their strange encounter on Reddit.

“The door’s windows were blacked out, the door was locked with a dead bolt lock and when I tried opening it, there was a loud banging from the other end that spooked me away,” the Guest recalled. “…I don’t know how it works and I felt very embarrassed, there was no line?”

“They could at least allocate a worker outside instead of a rude loud banging,” they concluded.

As commenters pointed out, this is an atypical response. Any Guests nervous about experiencing the same thing should check the Universal Orlando Resort app for updated hours of operations for Ollivanders and other Universal Theme Park experiences.

More on Ollivanders

Wands choose the wizard at Ollivanders, located in both Diagon Alley (Universal Studios Florida) and Hogsmeade (Islands of Adventure) at Universal Orlando Resort. Versions of the experience also exist at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan. From Universal:

Makers of Fine Wands Since 382 BC. This is where young wizards and witches come in search of the most essential wizarding item: their wand. You can witness a unique interactive experience and see a wand choose a wizard. Visitors (including the wizard chosen* in the interactive experience) can purchase their own unique wand, wand sets, character wand replicas, or Interactive Wand.

Have you ever had a strange experience in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.