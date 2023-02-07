Universal Confirms New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Coming to Orlando

People come from all over to experience Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to plenty of iconic attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack.

While all of those attractions are absolutely stunning, it’s clear that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— located at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– has taken on a life of its own.

Hogsmeade Village at Islands of Adventure is home to Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Connected by the Hogwarts Express, Guests can enjoy Diagon Alley next door at Universal Studios Florida, which includes Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

While there have been many rumors of expansion, the newest permits confirm that the Wizarding World is about to get a lot bigger.

Through permits, we have learned that Universal Orlando will, indeed, have a Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion at its newest theme park, Epic Universe, when it opens in 2025.

There have been rumors that the ride will be themed to Ministry of Magic and previous reports have indicated that Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) have all been contacted about reprising their roles for the new attraction.

“Rumors say that the large round atrium will feature a fountain in the center with Wizarding statues that will be 20 feet tall, surrounded by towering office windows in a section of the building that is more than 5-stories tall,” a report from Orlando Parkstop says. “One interpretation of these plans could have the area behind the atrium, which is set-back a bit, as a sort of large screen, extending our view infinitely. Perhaps acting like the giant LED screen from Bourne Stuntacular, this theorized set extension could also be a way to incorporate the paper airplane-shaped inter-office memos that fly overhead in the films.”

While the rumors of what exactly the ride will entail are still up in the air, these new permits have confirmed that there is an addition coming for Harry Potter fans at the new theme park, and this should be exciting.

Though some have asked, Epic Universe’s Wizarding World will not be connected to the Hogwarts Express like Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade Village are. With the number of miles between Universal’s CityWalk and the current theme parks, and Epic Universe’s construction site, there is no tangible way that an attraction of that magnitude could be built.

What do you think of the new Harry Potter-themed attractions? Let us know in the comments!