Universal Shuts Down Family-Friendly Attraction For Over a Month

In a string of closures, Universal Orlando has closed down another attraction, this time a family-friendly one.

Universal Orlando is home to many incredible rides, attractions, and experiences like Revenge of the Mummy, Jurassic World VelociCoaser, and of course, the entirety of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Unfortunately, like any theme park, sometimes these attractions need to shut down.

Me Ship. The Olive is a playground attraction that allows younger Guests to cool off with various water features and effects. The attraction closed at Islands of Adventure on February 3 and will not reopen until March 10.

The attraction is similar to attractions at Walt Disney World, such as the Casey Jr. Splash ‘N’ Soak Station, which can be found at the Magic Kingdom.

This closure makes sense, as Universal and other theme parks like Disney and Six Flags plan for its water rides to undergo maintenance during the colder months of the year. The same goes for water parks, with both Walt Disney World’s and Universal Orlando’s water parks shutting down multiple times in the last few weeks due to inclement weather.

Universal also just closed Poseidon’s Fury, a long-standing attraction also found at Islands of Adventure. For those who don’t already know, Universal is gearing up for a major expansion at its Orlando Resort.

The new park, called Epic Universe, is set to open in 2025 and will feature a wide array of properties like Mario, How to Train Your Dragon, and a rumored area dedicated to Universal Classic Monsters. Be sure to check back here at Inside the Magic for everything about Universal Studios.

What’s your favorite ride at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida?