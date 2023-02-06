Classic Attraction Closes at Universal Studios in Orlando

A classic attraction at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, shut down a bit later than we first thought.

There’s an absolutely insane amount of things to do and enjoy at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. From flying next to Harry Potter at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to saving the world with Optimus Prime and other Transformers, Guests are in for a wild day. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.

With the number of rides and attractions, there’s bound to be a few closures from time to time, with one long-standing attraction now closed. Universal is currently in the middle of repairing Jurassic Park River Adventure, one of the Park’s most popular rides.

Poseidon’s Fury is now closed at the Universal Orlando Resort. We first reported on this closure last week, but the closure of the attraction has been delayed since then. Thanlfy.,y this closure is not too serious as Poseidon’s Fury will only be closed from February 6, 2023, to February 10, 2023.

There are plenty of things to look forward to at Universal Orlando, most notably with the Resort’s new park, Epic Universe. This massive new expansion will bring in a whole host of new rides, attractions, and properties that Universal owns. East Coast Guests will get to enjoy SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, along with several other exciting adventures.

The new Park is set to open in the summer of 2025 and will sure to be a big hit. Universal Studios is also expanding to Texas, opening a family-focused Resort in the next few years as well.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios this year? What’s your favorite ride at Universal Orlando?