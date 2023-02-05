Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World

Where was everybody?

Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.

The last few years have been no different, with crowds pouring in daily to EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Disney’s two water parks and Disney Springs, its massive shopping center.

Places like Fantasyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Pandora – The World of Avatar have all remained super popular destinations for Disney World Guests to visit, featuring incredible rides and state-of-the-art attractions. Of course, Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom will be the busiest land soon when TRON Lightcycle/Run opens this April.

This new coaster has been years in the making, literally, with Disney first announcing the coaster, a copy of the one found at Shanghai Disney, way back in 2017.

However, not every day is a busy day at Walt Disney World, and this was exemplified earlier this week during a very “unique” day at Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom was closed several hours early last Tuesday, forcing Guests to wrap up their day quite quickly. As we stated earlier, Magic Kindom is home to a plethora of rides and attractions, ranging from slow-moving dark rides like the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to thrilling adventures on Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Disney did not officially announce why the famous theme park shut down early, but Disney typically does this for special events for Cast Members. As you can see in the photos down below, the Park was quite empty for the brief amount of time it was open:

The photo above was taken at Magic Kingdom’s main hub. Below is a photo right in front of Cinderella Castle, with hardly anyone standing near it.

Wait times throughout most of the day were fairly low, with most rides being a 30-minute wait or less. Of course, the most popular rides like Space Mountain and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train still maintained long lines, it was nothing compared to an average day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

A lot of Guests dream of visiting the Disney Parks under these conditions, with limited crowds and lower wait times. Unfortunately, Disney is only increasing in popularity, and with the new TRON roller coaster, we can expect crowds to pick back up later in the year.

When’s your favorite time to visit Walt Disney World?