VIDEO: Guest Drinks Water Directly From Infamous Disney Attraction

Are you sure you want to drink that?

There are no theme park fans quite like Disney Park fans. From Walt Disney World to Disneyland, millions of passionate Guests flock to the various Disney Resorts each year.

From riding the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom to dropping several stories on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests and fans alike have a lot to do. However, the range of activities doesn’t just involve experiencing attractions. Guests also have the opportunity to enjoy things like shopping for Christmas presents, pin trading, and of course, finding the perfect midday snack.

But some activities are best kept to yourself.

In the past, we have seen Guests engage in some not-so-magical activities at the Disney Parks, ranging anywhere from jumping in line to causing fistfights in Fantasyland. Some Guests go the extra mile to ensure that they experience everything there is to do at Disney, wearing themselves out after a full day at the Parks. However, some things Guests should probably avoid altogether, not just to keep others safe, but also themselves.

A video was recently shared on TikTok, showing a Guest doing the unthinkable: drinking water from Splash Mountain at Disneyland Yes, you read that right, the Guest in the video actually reaches down, fills up a plastic water bottle, and takes a sip of that famous Br’er Rabbit water.

We’ve seen Guests sell Splash Mountain water online for absurd amounts, but drinking it is a whole other level of “dedication.”

You can check out this disturbing, unhinged video down below:

As you can see above, the Guest actually chugs the bromine-filled water after getting stopped near the end of the attraction. We obviously advise against this, as does Disney.

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for fans of Splash Mountain, with the original version at Walt Disney World closing for good. This was done to make way for a new experience centered on Disney’s classic 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Disney first announced that Splash Mountain would be closing a few years ago due to the problematic theming from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South. The new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will take Guests on a new journey with Tiana and friends as they travel through a new take on a Disney classic.

The new attraction is set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in 2024, with Disneyland’s version following suit at a later date. Tokyo Disneyland’s version will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Would you be brave enough to take a sip of water from a Disney ride?