New ‘Harry Potter’-Inspired Experiences Debuting Soon at Universal

Universal is bringing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life with all-new experiences debuting soon at the Park!

Fans of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will surely be delighted to find out that Universal is planning to bring all-new experiences inspired by the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises to life, allowing fans of The Wizarding World to interact with Hippogriffs, Pygmy Puffs, Nifflers, and even baby dragons!

Universal Studios Japan recently announced the debut of an all-new event celebrating the magical creatures of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, making the immersive land even more magical, as the magical creatures will join talking portraits, weeping mandrakes, magic spells, and more!

Starting March 17, Guests visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Japan will have the chance to join students from the four houses of Hogwarts — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff — to meet and interact with a majestic hippogriff, a magical creature with an eagle-like head, a horse-like body, sharp claws, and scale-covered feathers. Guests and Hogwarts students will learn how to approach the fantastic beast politely (with the hope of getting a bow back!) in an all-new live show.

And Guests exploring Hogsmeade can also meet some smaller, but not less fantastic, magical creatures, from a cheeky Niffler snooping around the Owl Post in search of all things shiny to adorable fluffy Pygmy Puffs outside Zonko’s Joke Shop and even a newly hatched Ukrainian ironbelly, a baby dragon — from the same species as the one guarding Gringotts at Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida — that can grow to weigh up to 6 tons!

The magical creatures will appear all over Hogsmeade for Guests to find and interact with, so fans should take a page from Newt Scamander’s book and prepare to channel their inner Hagrid to learn all about these fantastic beasts!

The Magical Creatures Encounter event will be available at Universal Studios Japan from March 17, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

Would you like to see a similar experience debut at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!