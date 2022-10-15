Hundreds of fans gathered at Universal Orlando to mourn the death of actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, in an eye-watering tribute.

Earlier today, we heard the terrible news that Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane passed away at age 72. Better known to a whole generation for bringing Rubeus Hagrid to life in the Harry Potter film franchise, Robbie Coltrane holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide from the moment the gentle (half) giant brought Harry Potter to 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniveralORL) — home to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley — joined fans of the Wizarding World in their mourning, sharing a touching message which reads, “The Universal Parks & Resorts family is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robbie Coltrane. We raise our wands and salute this incredibly talented actor who brought so much heart and laughter to the beloved Rubeus Hagrid. You will forever be in our hearts.”

As expected, hundreds of fans rushed to Universal Orlando Resort to do precisely what the Park said, raise their wands and salute this incredibly talented actor.

Thill Geek (@thrillgeek) shared a picture of a small group of Guests who had gathered on the grounds of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, waiting for the Hogwarts castle to be lit up, raising their wands in memory of the beloved actor Robbie Coltrane.

A few minutes later, that group had grown from a couple of dozens of people to over a hundred Guests, lifting their wands to the sky as Hogwarts students did in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). Thill Geek (@thrillgeek) shared a short video with some of the Guests gathered for this tribute.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) joined fans sharing heartwarming messages of their fondest memories with Robbie Coltrane.

It is impressive to see hundreds of Guests coming together to honor the work of Robbie Coltrane, who brought so much joy and magic to the life of fans across the world.

Most recently, Coltrane appeared with his Harry Potter family on the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022). Robbie Coltrane said on the special, “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children.” “So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

He will be missed. Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane.

