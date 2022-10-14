‘Harry Potter’ Actor, Robbie Coltrane, Dies at 72

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at age 72.

Robbie Coltrane holds a special place in the hearts of an entire generation, as many of us fell in love with his performance as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. From the moment the gentle (half) giant brought Harry Potter to 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Hagrid was one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, with a witty sense of humor and deep care for Harry and his friends.

In a statement shared by BBC News, Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland. She described Robbie Coltrane as a “unique talent,” adding his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.” Wright added:

For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy. “Please respect Robbie’s family’s privacy at this distressing time,” begged Wright. The reason for Coltrane’s passing was not mentioned in the statement. Coltrane’s memory will live on, as he leaves a prolific acting legacy, having performed in the Harry Potter franchise, two James Bond films, 1995’s GoldenEye and 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, the British sketch comedy series Alfresco (1983), the 1987 BBC Scotland drama Tutti Frutti, and the crime drama Cracker (1993-1995), among other projects. Fans can still visit Hagrid at Universal Orlando Resort, where he takes Guests on a thrilling journey to meet some of the most fantastic creatures from the Wizarding World. Universal Orlando Resort joined the global mourning for the beloved star with the following tweets: 💔 See you next lesson. 🌂 See you next lesson. 🌂 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 14, 2022 Most recently, Coltrane appeared with his Harry Potter family on the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022). Robbie Coltrane said on the special, “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children.” “So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.” The already moving quote will now bring more tears to our eyes.

While Hagrid delivered the line “Yer a wizard, Harry,” it was Robbie Coltrane who was the real wizard, caring for some of the most fantastic beasts and iconic creatures in the Wizarding World and bringing joy and magic to life with each performance. He will be missed.

