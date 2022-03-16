Popular Universal Attraction Tragically Malfunctions at Best Part, Leaving Guests Stranded

Perhaps the most popular Universal Orlando Resort attraction currently is Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The popular attraction is no stranger to 3-digit wait times and has become a staple in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter because of the unique nature of the roller coaster.

When riding Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, there are plenty of interesting sights to see in the line queue leading up to the ride, but nothing beats the story-coaster nature of the attraction as Guests travel through the Forbidden Forest with Hagrid on their very own motorbike.

However, that does not mean that the attraction doesn’t have times where things malfunction.

TikTok user @coasterkings recently posted a rare video of the attraction breaking down at what some may say is the best part of the ride.

As you’re trapped in Devil’s Snare, the track completely drops to reveal a way out. It seems just as the drop happened, the ride came to a halt. You can see the tunnel exit and the lights are turned on, revealing mechanisms inside the cave that are not normally seen.

Of course, Universal Team Members have been expertly trained on how to handle ride malfunctions and they were able to get the ride started back. If Guests have to be evacuated, rest assured that Universal Team Members would ensure safety throughout the whole process.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure reads:

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. You can experience Diagon Alley and venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

