Universal Studios Bans Guests For Making Nazi Gesture In Ride Photos

Universal Studios Hollywood is famous for its world-class Theme Park attractions in the heart of Los Angeles. The Universal Park is about to open SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the first Nintendo Theme Park in the United States.

To remember your epic vacation, Universal Studios Hollywood offers souvenir ride photos on many of its attractions, especially in beloved areas like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World. While some Guests try to pose creatively for funny ride photos, others ruin the experience by using inappropriate gestures or flashing the camera.

When Guests do something inappropriate in ride photos, Universal Studios Hollywood and other Theme Parks typically delete the image to prevent anyone from seeing it. But TikToker Danielle Silverstone (@daniellesilverstone) recently revealed that Universal Studios Hollywood takes it one step further and repeatedly bans Guests who intentionally make antisemitic gestures on camera:

Silverstone said that a friend who works as a Universal Studios Ride operator witnessed many Guests “heil,” a Nazi salute, when the camera goes off.

“Those pictures are unusable, obviously,” Silverstone said. “It ruins it for everybody. But Universal actually holds those pictures, identifies them, kicks them out of the Park, and bans them.”

Silverstone praised Universal Studios Hollywood for banning antisemitic Guests but said the Theme Park has a long way to go. She criticized Universal Studios Hollywood for allowing Harry Potter Death Eaters, often compared to Nazis by critics, to recruit Guests during Halloween Horror Nights.

“At least they take action when people f**king salute because it’s not the time or place,” she said. Commenters overwhelmingly agreed.

“That’s kinda cool. Like bare minimum but makes me feel better,” @twotitsandalie wrote.

A former Team Member said the policy is the same at Universal Orlando Resort. “I was working there in 2019 when a group of teens were banned,” @vulnerablevulcan recalled. “They wrote some awful things that I reported and cleaned up. Later that day, I heard they took a “distasteful” photo on a ride. Not surprised at all.”

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will filter out inappropriate ride photos. Please be respectful towards other Guests when visiting the Universal Parks.