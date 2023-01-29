Iconic Universal Water Ride Closed Down and Drained

There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.

Universal is constantly updating and refurbishing attractions, so they run smoothly and safely for Guests. Inside the Magic has been covering the latest on these closures. If you’re a dino-lover, now is not the time to visit Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood, as the same attraction is closed.

Of course, we’re talking about Jurassic World-The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood and Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort.

Inside Universal tweeted a photo where we can see that the popular Universal Hollywood ride has been completely drained.

Jurassic World: The Ride closed for refurbishment @UniStudios.

While this attraction is closed for refurbishment, there are many more attractions Guests can visit. Universal Studios Hollywood is doing their best to reopen this attraction as soon as possible, and the popular attraction is set to reopen on February 9, 2023.

Universal Studios Hollywood describes Jurassic World-The Ride like this:

“Guests prepare themselves for the evolution of Jurassic World – The Ride. Guest will enter an immersive land and come face-to-face with the Indominus rex as she stalks you through the jungle. Get caught in the fray as she’s confronted by her archrival, the Tyrannosaurus rex, in an epic battle for the ages. Jurassic World – The Ride features a relaxing cruise through dense vegetation to see incredible dinosaurs…until, something goes wrong when the lndominus rex escapes from her paddock.”

