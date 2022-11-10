Universal Announces Closure of Multiple Attractions & Store in January

in Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood Virtual Tour

Credit: Universal

It has been revealed that Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store will be permanently closing on January 8, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This was confirmed by Inside Universal late Wednesday evening. As of now, no details have been given on what we can expect to see replace these experiences.

The Universal Studios Hollywood transport
Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

A press release states that Universal is “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” with “more to come in the months ahead.” This news comes after a wave of announcements at the Universal Orlando Resort.

As is standard with most theme parks across the world, like Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Six Flags, the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando often changes things up in order to keep things fresh and exciting. This keeps things exciting and gives Guests something new to experience each time they visit. However, it’s not every day that an entire land or area is permanently closed.

However, Universal seems keen to keep Guests on their toes as of late.

Family walking toward the entrance of universal studios florida
Credit: Universal

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone houses multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet, but Universal just revealed these would not be offered for much longer.

All of the attractions mentioned above will shut down for good on January 16, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few months left with these experiences. Thankfully, the E.T Adventure will remain in the Park among a few other attractions.

As for what could be replacing this area, it’s completely up in the air at this point. Universal only states that the theme park will be working to bring “exciting new family entertainment” that will “immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

Stay tuned for more details! 

