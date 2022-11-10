Fantasmic! Canceled, All Disney Park Hours Cut Following Hurricane Nicole

The state of Florida is still in recovery efforts on its western coasts from the impacts of Hurricane Ian back in September and, now, the Sunshine State is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole. Several counties in Florida issued a “Hurricane Warning” for this week and multiple business and theme parks shut down.

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and many other Orlando theme parks were under a state of emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, and the situation continues to develop with the closing of more resorts.

Universal Studios, Legoland Florida, SeaWorld, and, of course, The Walt Disney World Resort all closed down due to the natural disaster, but thankfully, these Resorts are working towards another reopening. In a somewhat confusing situation, the decision was reversed for most of The Walt Disney World Resort shortly after the original notice.

However, Disney has just revealed when each of the four parks will be reopening tomorrow, November 10, following Hurricane Nicole.

The hours are as follows:

Magic Kingdom will open at 12 p.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

EPCOT will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no Fantasmic! performances.

Like we said, this is the second time this season that the Florida Disney Park has experienced closures due to a tropical storm. Hurricane Ian hit the Disney Parks in October, surpassing Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Irma as the worst storm to target the region in years.

Central Florida, which typically avoids the worst aftereffects, faced significant flooding and wind damage.

Stay tuned for updates!