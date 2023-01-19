A popular Universal ride is now unavailable at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, is everything alright?

Universal Orlando Resort has been dealing with extended closures, frequent shutdowns, and modified operations at some of the Orlando theme park’s most popular attractions since last year, with Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls remaining unavailable for months before it reopened in December, Poseidon’s Fury closing frequently despite an extensive closure and refurbishment, and Revenge of the Mummy still listed under “Technical Rehearsal” on the Park’s website.

Adding to these closures, Universal Orlando announced the temporary closure of Jurassic Park River Adventure in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which was severely struck by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, causing significant damage to the attraction’s building. Following its Orlando counterpart’s steps, Universal Studios Hollywood recently shut down Jurassic World – The Ride — located near the upcoming Super Nintendo World on the Park’s Lower Lot located near the upcoming Super Nintendo World on the Park’s Lower Lot — for the rest of the month and early February.

The popular Universal ride is now listed under the Park’s “Temporary Attraction Closures” with a scheduled reopening on February 9, per Universal Studios Hollywood’s website. While theme park officials did not share the reason for the closure, the Universal team is most likely to carry out maintenance tasks and perhaps a minor refurbishment on the ride, taking advantage of the decreasing crowds after the holiday season and the possible loss of popularity due to colder weather in California.

It is important to mention that the scheduled reopening of Jurassic World – The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood can be updated by theme park officials anytime should they see it fitting. Universal Studios Hollywood also lists Flight of the Hippogriff in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as temporarily closed but does not provide further information on the ride’s availability or reopening date.

Despite these closures, Universal Studios Hollywood has many rides and experiences for Guests to enjoy! Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey is a must-do for all fans of the Wizarding World, and TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D and Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride are sure to give you all the thrills you need. And for the youngest in the family, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Swirly — both inspired by the Despicable Me franchise — are the perfect option. Of course, no visit to Universal Studios Hollywood would be complete without a ride on The World-Famous Studio Tour, which takes Guests on an adventure through some of the most popular locations in film history, including the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960), Amity Island from Jaws (1975), and Jupiter’s Claim from Jordan Peele’s NOPE (2022), as well as new experiences inspired by King Kong and the Fast & Furious franchise.

