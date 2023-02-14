Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location that Guests from all over come to visit for thrills and exciting attractions.

Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Universal has a famous water park called Volcano Bay and a shopping and dining area called Universal CityWalk.

Of course, when Universal Orlando fans visit the theme parks, they are looking to ride the iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and take a spin on the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

One of the most iconic attractions, however, has been closed for the last several weeks and many fans are beginning to wonder if the ride will ever reopen.

Universal Orlando has not released any statement on the popular ride

Jurassic Park River Adventure has been closed for several weeks as it underwent scheduled maintenance.

Hurricane Ian blew a hole in the side of the show building where the Islands of Adventure attraction is located and one of the efforts during this refurbishment has been to fix the damage done by the hurricane.

The attraction was supposed to open more than a week ago, but it remains closed.

But, we do have good news. Universal has changed its refurbishment calendar to state that Jurassic Park River Adventure will now reopen on February 20, 2023.

The beloved water ride is described this way:

“One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?”

Universal’s new refurbishment schedule has been released

With Jurassic Park River Adventure’s refurbishment being extended, Universal Orlando has changed some of its other scheduled maintenances.

Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges is now set to close on February 20, 2023 and will remain closed through March 10, 2023. Me Ship, The Olive will remain closed through March 10, 2023, as well.

Already previously announced, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure will be closed from February 21, 2023 through March March 5, 2023.

