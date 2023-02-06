Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward.

Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks.

If you’re visiting a Universal Park, you’ll first go through security and make your way to Universal CityWalk. CityWalk houses all kinds of restaurants, clubs, shops, and entertainment offerings, such as Universal’s Great Movie Escape.

In addition to the iconic attractions that can be experienced year-round, Universal Orlando also offers many fun seasonal events each year including Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Holiday Celebration, and Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration.

One of the most popular activities in the past during Mardi Gras has been for Guests to decorate a tree right outside of CityWalk with their beads. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that will be the case this year.

Universally Addicted tweeted the following:

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Vehicle Incident. The Walkway Closest To The Tree Has Been Blocked Off And Guarded By Security.

A security guard has been spotted in front of the tree to ensure that Guests don’t throw their beads onto the tree and the lane that is closest to the tree has been blocked off.

While you won’t likely be able to throw your beads on the Mardi Gras tree this year, there is still plenty to enjoy during the celebration. The fan-favorite event returned to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply). Florida Residents can take advantage of a new offer to partake in the festivities that gives them two days of free admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 2-Park, 2-Day ticket (valid for use through June 29, 2023; blockout dates apply) – and for just $25 more, they can add one day of admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay.

What do you think of the Mardi Gras tree ban at Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments!