Halloween Horror Nights vs. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: A Complete Guide

Two premiere Halloween events in Orlando are currently in full swing, one in Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort, and another in Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

The two Halloween events have been going on for several weeks now, and they each bring something different to the table as Guests look to celebrate the spooky season.

If you’re looking for a complete guide of what to expect at each Halloween event, including the differences and things you don’t want to miss, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a look at our complete guide to Halloween Horror Nights and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2022.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Offerings

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party offers Disney Park Guests the opportunity to explore Magic Kingdom by riding some of their favorite attraction, trick-or-treating at many locations around the Park, enjoying special entertainment offerings like Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade, and having a chance to purchase unique merchandise and apparel while enjoying many exclusive snacks.

First, you can ride attractions.

Rediscover some favorite attractions with a Halloween twist—including Mad Tea Party, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, and Space Mountain.

Plus, delight in many other beloved attractions across the park, including:

Adventureland

Frontierland

Liberty Square

Fantasyland

Storybook Circus

Tomorrowland

Entertainment offerings, available attractions, and experiences are subject to change.

In addition, there are several fun entertainment options, which include:

Catch a glimpse of dastardly villains, ghastly ghouls, and a few other iconic Characters as they float by during this spellbinding parade.

Twice nightly, this beloved cavalcade brings forth an assortment of fiendishly fun floats, as each land of the Magic Kingdom comes together to celebrate during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party—offered on select nights from August 12 through October 31, 2022.

Highlights include:

A flurry of favorite Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, donning Halloween costumes as they prepare to go trick-or-treat down Main Street, U.S.A.

Hitchhiking Ghosts and the spectral Bride, who glides among the waltzing spirits—representing the Haunted Mansion from Liberty Square

Pirates sail in from Adventureland, Clarabelle Cow hosts a square dance during a Frontierland hoedown and a wicked assortment of Disney Villains reign over a Fantasyland-inspired grand finale

Gather ‘round as your host—Jack Skellington—delights with this not so scary-tale that proves anything can happen at Halloween!

During a frightfully fun fireworks display, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy are spirited away to a mysterious haunted house where they encounter dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a sinister gathering of Disney villains! Don’t miss this dazzling spectacular featuring state-of-the-art projection effects, lasers, lights and fireworks during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party—offered on select nights from August 12 through October 31, 2022.

Note: certain elements of this spectacular are inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The mischievous Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus return in 2022 to throw a glorious Halloween party.

With only a few hours to run amuck, Winifred, Mary and Sarah decide to use their magic to host a decidedly wicked fun fest during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party—offered on select nights from August 12 through October 31, 2022.

Enlisting the help of the Disney villains, the 3 sisters mix sinister shadows, terrifying nightmares and use the nefarious powers of their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate Hocus Pocus Party Potion—and cast a spell on everyone in Magic Kingdom park!

Look for appearances from Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, and Maleficent. Combine them and other great Disney villains with amazing dancers, wild visual projections and otherworldly special effects to make Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular a not-to-be-missed Halloween treat!

Get ready to encounter the ghostly group known as the Cadaver Dans. They really like “axing” Guests questions… and answering with puns as part of their “dead pan” humor!

This Dapper Dans-style quartet will have you howling in laughter to a bone-rattling bevy of tunes. Don’t miss their performances during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party––offered select nights August 12 through October 31, 2022.

Please keep in mind that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is sold out for 2022.

But, what about 11 miles away from Walt Disney World Resort at Universal Orlando Resort?

Halloween Horror Nights Offerings

During Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, your biggest haunts come to life, and there is only one semblance of advice that can be given: “Don’t Go Alone.”

Summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, The World’s Premier Halloween Event. Face 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions. Whether you’re a superfan, here for the snacks or selfies, scared of everything or skeptical of everyone, never go alone.

Haunted Houses

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

Halloween

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

Spirits of the Coven

Bugs: Eaten Alive

Fiesta de Chupacabras

Hellblock Horror

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

Descendents of Destruction

Entertainment Shows

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

Scare Zones

Horrors of Halloween

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

Sweet Revenge

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

Conjure the Dark

In addition to walking through haunted houses that are unlike anything else you’ll ever experience and experiencing world-class entertainment shows, you can also try exclusive snacks, meals, and drinks that are only available during Halloween Horror Nights.

While haunted houses, scare zones, and entertainment shows are the most popular offerings, there are also attractions to experience.

Revenge of the Mummy, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride 3-D, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are all open at Universal Studios Florida for Guests to enjoy.

For a better experience when visiting HHN, download The Official Universal Orlando Resort App for free before you arrive. Purchase event tickets and check out wait times, interactive maps, contact-free features and more, so you know exactly where you want to scream.

Check wait times and showtimes with the interactive map.

Place Mobile Food & Drink Orders from select restaurants. Premier and Preferred Passholders can apply discounts to their order. Excludes alcohol.

Purchase tickets in the app and scan at the turnstile.

Make contactless payments using Universal Pay at quick service restaurants and merchandise locations.

Comparing Prices For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary and Halloween Horror Nights

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is sold out for 2022, but prices ranged from $109.00 to $199.00, depending on the night you selected.

Halloween Horror Nights has also sold out for many nights, but prices are slightly cheaper. Ticket prices for the Universal Orlando Resort event range from $79.99 to $129.99, depending on the night you selected.

Guests can also buy an Express Pass that gets them into all the attractions faster, starting at $109.99 and increasing depending on crowd levels. The R.I.P. Tour, which features a guided tour of the event and priority entrance into all the haunted houses, costs $319.99.

Two Halloween Events, Two Very Different Feels

The fact of the matter is that both of these events have their place in Orlando tourism. Many families will choose to visit both while making their fall trips to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Others will have to choose between the two.

Just know that these both have two very different “feels.”

Halloween Horror Nights is not recommended for children ages 12 and below. There are many scenes in both haunted houses and scare zones that are intense and may be too frightening for children, as well as some adults. However, if you’re looking to be scared or experience some of the “horrors” of Halloween, there is no event better than this one.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, on the other hand, has more of the tradition “fall festival” vibe. When you visit, there is nothing scary to worry about, and is geared more toward families.

Choosing Between Halloween Horror Nights & Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

While it’s too late to purchase tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, there are still a few nights available for Halloween Horror Nights. If you’d like more information on the Halloween event, please visit Universal Orlando’s official website, which should give you an idea of the intensity of this event and whether or not it is for you.

Have you visited both of these Halloween events? Let us know in the comments!

