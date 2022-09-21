Universal Issues Stern Warning to Halloween Event Guests

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood is currently in full swing.

The premier event of the Halloween season currently taking place at Universal Studios Florida features 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, two live shows, and many exciting attractions.

The haunted houses include The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, Spirits of the Coven, Bugs: Eaten Alive, Fiesta de Chupacabras, Hellblock Horror, Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake, and Descendents of Destruction.

However, if you’re heading to the After-Hours Halloween event, you may need to take note of a warning before heading in.

The official Halloween Horror Nights account has issued a stern warning about the Bugs: Eaten Alive house.

please dont eat the bugs in bug house. u know who you are. — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) September 20, 2022

The story behind the Bugs: Eaten Alive house takes you on a tour of a 1950s home of the future. While there, you’ll be surrounded by the slime of bugs everywhere as hordes of many-legged terrors descend upon you and your scream squad.

Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets are also available. If you don’t already have tickets to the event, you’ll need to buy soon as several nights are beginning to sell out.

In addition to the haunted houses, scare zones, and entertainment shows, you can enjoy select Universal Studios Florida attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and others. For more information and details, visit the official Universal Orlando website.

