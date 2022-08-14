Splash Mountain Characters Removed From Disney World Parade

We are so excited to see Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party finally return to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH. While fun, these were no comparison to the legendary Haloween party that thousands of Guests had come to love and thankfully, as of Friday, the party is in full swing.

However, there are some key differences in this year’s party. In this most recent version of Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade, a few iconic characters were missing from the star-studded lineup, with both Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear now absent.

This will definitely not surprise anyone in “the know” about Disney Parks, as Disney announced a complete overhaul of the iconic Splash Mountain attraction a few years ago, turning it into an experience centered on Disney’s 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog.

Here’s what Disney has already revealed about the retheming:

We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance. Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new “land” added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of “The Princess and the Frog” to our parks.

In our recording of the parade from 2019, you can see the version with these two characters, and while they didn’t have too much of a presence in the show, their absence will surely be noticed. Nevertheless, there is an absolute ton of things to experience and enjoy during the Halloween party. Here are a few things you can expect, per Disney Parks Blog:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

