Universal Takes Major Step In Opening New ‘Minions’ Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort just took major steps forward in its construction project.

Universal Orlando Resort is constantly updating attractions and looking to add new rides at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are the two latest attractions to take over Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but it won’t be long before some new attractions are unveiled next door at Universal Studios Florida.

The most anticipated of those, of course, is Villain-Con Minion Blast.

What is Villain-Con Minion Blast about at Universal Orlando?

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible. It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience “that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.”

A user on Reddit recently shared a photo where we can see that banners are beginning to be hung inside the line queue of the attraction.

With the banners now being installed, it would seem that the attraction is getting closer and closer to opening at Universal Studios Florida. Universal has pegged the attraction to open in the summer of 2023.

What other construction projects are happening at Universal Orlando?

Outside of Villain-Con Minion Blast, Universal Studios Florida recently closed down the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which included five total attractions.

While E.T. Adventure remains open during the construction period, many of the other attractions have met their permanent end.

The rumored replacement for the KidZone will be DreamWorks Animation. A Trolls ride has been rumored, as well as a play area that could include many of the DreamWorks IPs, including Shrek, Madagascar, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure is currently closed for refurbishment. Once the iconic water ride reopens, it’s expected that Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges will close down for a refurbishment period of about three weeks.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is also expected to close from February 21, 2023 through March 5, 2023.

