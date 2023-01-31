Universal Orlando Resort fans are always saddened by closures of beloved attractions, but also welcome new beginnings with arms wide open.

Universal Orlando Resort is constantly updating and adding new attractions to its theme parks.

Universal Orlando is in the process of building an all-new theme park called Epic Universe, which will be opening in 2025. Over in California, Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be welcoming the grand opening of Super Nintendo World coming February 17, 2023. In addition, Universal just announced that they are building a third park inside the U.S. in Frisco, Texas.

With all of the exciting updates coming to Universal, some beloved attractions have to say goodbye to make room for new experiences. That’s exactly what is happening at Universal Orlando, which is home to Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal’s Islands of Adventures includes attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Cat in the Hat, Guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and many more .

Universal Studios Florida includes attractions like E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

Universal just recently closed the KidZone at Universal Studios Florida which included five total attractions, including Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and the Shrek and Donkey Meet & Greet. These attractions shut down on January 16, 2023, but E.T. Adventure, the SpongeBob and Friends meet and greet, and the KidZone Pizza Company will remain open during the construction process.

Universal has not released what will be replacing the KidZone. Many Guests speculate it will be more Minions attractions like Super Silly Funland, Trolls attraction or Trolls Land, or even Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, which is a ride in Universal Studios Hollywood.

Just recently, Universal added DreamWorks characters to its construction walls, leading many to believe the area will now be themed to DreamWorks entirely.

With this in mind, a new rumor has come forward that Universal will add a new Kung Fu Panda Animated meet and greet.

Orlando ParkStop recently reported on a new patent that Universal just filed that included an animated meet and greet and in the picture, you can see Kung Fu Panda drawn in the art.

Kung Fu Panda Animated Meet & Greet Rumored for KidZone Replacement at Universal Studios Florida

If this is true, it will be interesting to see what other attractions could be included in the area and if a DreamWorks ride could be introduced in the area, as well.

What are you hoping Universal turns the former KidZone into? Let us know in the comments.