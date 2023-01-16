Universal Orlando Covers Up Former KidZone, Entire Area Blocked Off

in Universal Studios

Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster

Credit: Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is constantly rebuilding and updating new attractions, restaurants, and theme parks.

Universal just announced the opening of a new theme park in Texas, Universal Orlando is building Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready for the grand opening of Super Nintendo World.

Concept art for an all-new Universal theme park planned to open in Frisco, Texas
Credit: Universal Parks & Resorts

Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park includes something for all ages, an attraction, store, show, or food stands.

Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach at the entrance of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood
Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal’s Islands of Adventures includes attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Cat in the Hat, and many more exciting attractions for Guests to enjoy.

Guests stand outside the entrance for Skull Island: Reign of Kong, which is made of rocks.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Next door, Universal Studios Florida includes attractions like E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

The outside of E.T. Adventure Ride, which features the iconic outline of E.T. riding on the bike past the moon.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Sadly one beloved location of the theme park has now permanently closed. The Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which included attractions like Wood Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and several others. While Universal gave Guest a heads-up that this location was coming to a close, we did not expect Universal to cover up already what used to be the KidZone since its closing was just on January 15.

Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster
Credit: Universal Orlando

A tweet from @InsideUniversal shows pictures on the construction wall and tarps covering up what used to be the KidZone at Universal Studios Florida.

Construction walls now surround the just-closed KidZone, with only a pathway to the still-open ET Adventure. @UniversalORL

Universal released a statement, which can be read below:

Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.

Stay tuned – more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead.

What do you think will replace the KidZone? Let us know in the comments what you hope will come. 

