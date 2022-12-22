Universal Orlando Set to Make Major Change to Popular Offering

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two different theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal’s theme parks bring thousands of Guests daily. Many Guests visit Universal to view the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, see Jurassic Park, and much more.

While each of Universal’s theme parks is fun for all ages, Guests may experience many different attractions. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy attractions like Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, and many more iconic attractions.

Next door at Universal Studios in Florida, you can view shows like The Bourne Stuntacular, Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-up Show, and Animal Actors on Location! There are also plenty of fun rides, like E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem to enjoy.

In addition to all of the rides and entertainment offerings, Universal Park Guests can browse for merchandise through many different stores, all of which are headlined by the Tribute Store.

During the holiday season, Universal makes a holiday tribute store that includes many popular IPs. This year, The Grinch, Earl the Squirrel, Universal ornaments and much more are available in the Tribute Store for Guests to purchase.

However, starting soon, Guests will have to enjoy the Tribute Store in a different location.

Universally Addicted tweeted:

New sign indicates that the Tribute Store location will be moving from New York to Hollywood after the holidays at Universal Studios Florida. Several shops on this strip are being connected together for the new space.

New sign indicates that the Tribute Store location will be moving from New York to Hollywood after the holidays at Universal Studios Florida. Several shops on this strip are being connected together for the new space. 📸 @AliciaStella / @Skipper_Hoss pic.twitter.com/kRCbxKJaSt — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) December 21, 2022

Universal has been closing several locations lately. Universal is closing The Hello Kitty Store, The Betty Boop Store, UOAP Lounge, and now they will be closing The Tribute Store. The UOAP and Tribute Store are relocating to new locations. The lounge will soon be found in Universal’s Islands of Adventure where The Betty Boop Store was located, and as noted above, the Tribute Store will be moving from New York to Hollywood in Universal Studios Florida after the holidays.

In addition, Universal recently closed The Classic Monsters Cafe at Universal Studios Florida to make way for a Minions Cafe, and the Woody Woodpecker KidZone will soon be closing permanently for unconfirmed attractions to take its place.

