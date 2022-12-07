Universal Confirms Crazy New Annual Passholder Perk Coming Soon!

Shrek, Minions, Trolls, Cat In the Hat, and much more are all characters Guests can meet while visiting Universal Orlando Resort. Universal is home to two popular theme parks Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal’s Island of Adventure has some iconic attractions like The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, VelociCoaster, The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train!, and many more attractions.

Universal Studios Florida includes attractions like E.T. Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Simpsons Ride, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and many more different attractions.

Universal recently closed down the Hello Kitty Store and now Universal is booting the Betty Boop Store at Universal Island’s of Adventure for a new UOAP Lounge. Universal described the Betty Boop Store as “throwing on a feather boa and browsing fabulous finds inspired by America’s cartoon sweetheart.” You’ll be serenaded by the sassy songstress as you explore charming collectibles, jewelry, toys, gifts, and apparel, all of which are absolutely flapper-approved.

Universal Orlando currently has a UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida, however, Universal updated their website sharing that in early 2023, the Universal Orlando Passholder Lounge will relocate to the Toon Lagoon area in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The current location in Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31, 2022.

Universally Addicted tweeted BREAKING: It’s been confirmed that the UOAP Lounge will be moving to the Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure in early 2023. The current UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Will be closing on December 31st.

Guests with an annual pass may go in this lounge to ask questions, renew their annual pass, purchase UOAP merchandise, manage your account, upgrade your pass, purchase UOAP Discounted tickets, and sit down in a cool refreshing seat with a place to charge your phone or grab a drink and turn it into a slushy.

Will you miss the Betty Boop Store or enjoy the UOAP Lounge instead?

