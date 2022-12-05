Universal Fans Outraged Over Not Being Able to Meet the Grinch

Universal Orlando Resort’s Christmas celebration is currently in progress for the 2022 season. The Holiday season runs through January 1. At Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy the Christmas lights and decorations throughout the theme parks. Christmas merchandise, food, and meet-and-greets with characters like the Grinch are just a few other holiday specialties.

Universal Orlando Guests can find all sorts of festive gear and treats throughout both Parks. The Holiday Tribute Store, located near the front of Islands of Adventure, supplies all your Holiday shopping needs. You can find your Earl the Squirrel merchandise here, along with festive cups, shirts, and more.

Another aspect of the Holiday season is meeting fan-favorite Christmas characters, like the Whos of Whoville and the Mean One himself, Mr. Grinch.

Grinchmas has taken over Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure. Universal describes Grinchmas as follows:

"During the holiday season, Seuss Landing™ is decorated with the holiday charm and cheer of Dr. Seuss's Who-ville. Get together with the resident Whos and put a little snark in your holiday spirit with the Grinch™. Enjoy the music and fun of The Grinchmas™ Who-liday Spectacular. Plus meet the maven of mischief himself for a photo opportunity."

During Christmastime, Guests can find Grinch-themed merchandise, such as a Grinch popcorn bucket. There are also special snacks like Grinch cookies and hot chocolate.

The beloved Dr. Seuss character also has a virtual line set up for meet-and-greets. Guests can download the UO app to book a spot. However, some Universal fans have expressed their frustrations in a recent Reddit thread.

User u/Kfitsemons2 wrote,

“How on Earth is anyone getting in the virtual line for the meet and greet with the Grinch? There’s supposedly a one min window twice a day to get in!!! We have been trying for 4 days and nothing… My 6 yr old has been practicing her insults for the Grinch for a freaking year and a half.”

Many others in the thread expressed that they were having trouble getting a reservation in the virtual queue, as well.

Virtual spots to meet the Mean One have been full within minutes. Comments flooded the thread with advice, but that hasn’t stopped the virtual queue from filling up. It also hasn’t ended the frustration of parents and fans trying to meet their favorite Dr. Seuss character.

Do you have any tips for booking a spot with the Grinch? Let us know in the comments!