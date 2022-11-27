Little Boy Goes Viral Sharing Special Message With the Grinch

The Holiday festivities are well underway at Universal Orlando Resort for the 2022 season. The Holiday season runs from November 12 through January 1. This means many Christmas shows, new holiday merchandise, and meet-and-greets with fan favorites like the Grinch.

At Universal Studios Florida, Guests can enjoy Holiday experiences such as the Macy Parade featuring beloved characters.

Near the front of the theme park, the Holiday Tribute Store has transformed from its spooky theme for Halloween Horror Nights to an assortment of red and green for the Christmas season. Here, Guests can shop for their Earl the Squirrel merchandise, along with other Christmas-themed hoodies, mugs, etc.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure also partakes in Holiday activities. With the Christmas spirit rushing through the Parks, Grinchmas has already taken over Suess Landing.

If you’re unfamiliar with Grinchmas, Universal defines it as “warm fuzzies with a side of sarcasm.”

“During the holiday season, Seuss Landing™ is decorated with the holiday charm and cheer of Dr. Seuss’s Who-ville. Get together with the resident Whos and put a little snark in your holiday spirit with the Grinch™. Enjoy the music and fun of The Grinchmas™ Who-liday Spectacular. Plus meet the maven of mischief himself for a photo opportunity. ”

Of course, during Grinchmas, Guests can meet Dr. Suess’s beloved Grinch character. A virtual line has been established to help diminish overcrowding in the meet-and-greet area. Make sure to download the UO app to book your spot!

There are often mixed reactions from kids who meet the Grinch at Suess Landing. However, one little boy had a particular message to tell the Grinch.

TikTok user @5starangel84 captured her son’s adorable experience with the character. Check out the TikTok below.

In the video, the Grinch asks, “you know where Christmas lives? Right there in your heart.” In response, the little boy excitedly points both thumbs at his chest and exclaims, “Jesus puts it in your heart!”

At first, the Grinch starts to say, “that’s right,” but changes his reply to “okay. I agree.” The video cuts off not too long after.

The video has received more than 400,000 views since being posted. Comments flooded with praise and adoration over the encounter. User @emichelle_x3 commented with a quote from the movie, proceeded by three crying emojis.

“And then the Grinch’s small heart grew 3 sizes that day.”

