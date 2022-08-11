Universal Orlando Gears Up to Deck the Halls This Holiday Season

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to deck the halls this Christmas and holiday season with so many exciting offerings!

While most theme parks are preparing to provide all the thrills and chills of the Halloween season, Universal Orlando Resort is already gearing up to celebrate the Christmas and holiday season, with so many jolly offerings, from holiday decorations throughout the Park’s themed areas to very merry parades, seasonal sweets, treats, and merchandise, and so much more!

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) made the announcement with a hilarious video of the Grinch complaining about “the music already” and a voice answering that it is “never too early to plan for the holidays,” as Universal Orlando Resort is already preparing to celebrate this Christmas and holiday season from November to January. You can see the video below.

Anyone can “Ho-ho-ho” and “Fa-la-la” for the holidays. But if you want to scream, laugh and shout your jingle bells off, you’ve got to awesome up your holiday at Universal Orlando Resort, Nov 12, 2022 – Jan 1, 2023. It’s the awesomest holiday celebration of the season.

From November 12, 2022, to January 1, 2023, Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort will be able to enjoy so many fun and exciting offerings to celebrate the holiday season! From dazzling decorations to unforgettable entertainment, Universal Orlando is sure to bring “the awesomest celebration of the season.”

One of the most anticipated offerings coming to the Park is the Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. The Park’s official site describes this parade as follows:

‘Tis the Season to Go Big. Catch larger-than-life balloons floating through the streets of Universal Studios Florida, along with appearances by the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me and some of your favorite characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar films.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests will be able to celebrate Grinchmas as they meet the citizens of Who-ville and the fan-favorite holiday hater, The Grinch.

Universal’s website describes Grinchmas as follows:

Warm Fuzzies With a Side of Sarcasm. During the holiday season, Seuss Landing™ is decorated with the holiday charm and cheer of Dr. Seuss’s Who-ville. Get together with the resident Whos and put a little snark in your holiday spirit with the Grinch™. Enjoy the music and fun of The Grinchmas™ Who-liday Spectacular, plus meet the maven of mischief himself for a photo opportunity at All The Books You Can Read Bookstore.

And fans of the Wizarding World will have the chance to enjoy the holiday cheer at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure! The Park’s website describes the celebrations at the Wizarding World as follows:

Experience the Excitement with Festivities in Both Lands. Join the celebration as Hogwarts™ castle lights up for the holidays and festive decor brightens up the streets of Hogsmeade™ in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley™ in Universal Studios Florida. Enjoy a hot Butterbeer™ while both the Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees put a holiday spin on their performances

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort will also have the chance to enjoy exclusive season food and drink offerings, as well as holiday merchandise from their favorite franchises, exclusive photo ops with characters in holiday outfits, and even enjoy Mistletoe Pines Village at Universal CityWalk, with the charming atmosphere of a rustic town decorated for the holidays.

With so much to see and do, we can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort this year!

Are you excited to celebrate this holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort?