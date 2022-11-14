Universal Guests May No Longer Be Able to Meet the Grinch

If you’re heading to Universal Orlando Resort for the Holiday season, there is one character experience that you simply can’t miss out on: Meeting the Grinch.

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of its epic Holiday celebration, which can be experienced at both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Studios Florida is where you can find all your Earl the Squirrel merchandise and meet the beloved character, as well. Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, you can experience Hogsmeade’s Christmas celebration in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as Grinchmas in Seuss Landing.

The Grinch character meet and greet went viral several times last year as Guests lined the streets in Seuss Landing for a chance to meet the “mean one.”

This year, however, you’ll have to be quick to meet the Grinch.

Universal is currently utilizing a virtual queue for the character experience, which means that you have to download the Universal Orlando App and reserve a time to meet the Grinch. As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, all times in the virtual queue have been reserved for the day.

If you are wanting to meet the Grinch, you need to be sure to download the UO app and reserve a time. It may be difficult many days, depending on crowd levels, so make sure to be patient and know that these virtual passes are going fast as the character experience is one of the most popular attractions of the Holiday season.

While some may want the standby line queue to be available, it does make sense for Universal Orlando to move to a virtual queue. Last year, there were extremely long lines and going virtual allows the theme park to not get overcrowded in one area and should ensure a smoother experience overall.

Universal describes Grinchmas as:

See the maven of mischief himself during Grinchmas at Universal Orlando where guests can enjoy the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a hilarious live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring The Grinch with special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville. And the celebration continues in Seuss Landing, which is completely transformed into a holiday wonderland filled with yuletide décor, including oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel ornamenting the land. And guests can keep an eye out for resident Whos spreading Who-liday joy as they prepare for their favorite holiday.

What do you think of the Grinch meet and greet line being moved to virtual?