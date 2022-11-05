Universal Moving Famous Grinch Meet and Greet Experience

If you haven’t noticed, there’s a lot going on over at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Resort recently announced that an entire area would be demolished in order to make way for new and exciting experiences.

In the last year, the Resort has closed several other attractions as well as made adjustments to various entertainment offerings. Another change is taking place this holiday season, one that involves an infamous green character.

If you’ve spent any amount of time at Universal Studios during the holidays, you have probably seen The Grinch hilariously interacting with Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando and Universal Studios in Hollywood. It’s become its own “holiday of sorts, being officially labeled as “Grinchmas.”

Universal describes Grinchmas as:

See the maven of mischief himself during Grinchmas at Universal Orlando where guests can enjoy the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” – a hilarious live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring The Grinch with special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville. And the celebration continues in Seuss Landing, which is completely transformed into a holiday wonderland filled with yuletide décor, including oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel ornamenting the land. And guests can keep an eye out for resident Whos spreading Who-liday joy as they prepare for their favorite holiday.

However, as we said, Universal Studios is shaking things up for this experience as well.

The Grinch previously met Guests at All The Books You Can Read but will now be found in a different location on Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this year. This was confirmed in a tweet from Universally Addicted on Twitter (@UniversallyAdd).

As to why this meet and greet is moving, we can’t say. But we’re sure The Grinch will be just as funny and painfully honest as he’s ever been.

Will you be meeting The Grinch this year?