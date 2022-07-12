Universal Orlando Seemingly Confirms Updated ‘Shrek’ Attraction

Guests visiting the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida will surely notice that representation of the Shrek franchise is quite limited compared to what it once was. The Resort use to feature a meet and greet as well as the infamous Shrek 4-D attraction, both of which are now closed.

The meet and greet closed on June 7 so it could relocate to a new area. This made sense as Shrek 4-D closed earlier this year as well which the meet and greet resided near. While Shrek 4-D was far from anything groundbreaking or advanced, the attraction gained a cult following and status.

The attraction opened two years after the DreamWorks film Shrek (2001) due to its worldwide success and could also be found in Universal Studios Hollywood, Singapore, and Japan, with the attraction now only remaining at Universal Studios Japan and Singapore.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding Shrek 4-D’s replacement, Universal has hinted many times at a Minions makeover. Earlier this year, construction walls were spotted featuring Minions all around them.

Now, it looks like Universal may have seemingly confirmed the new spot for the Shrek meet and greet, with Guests spotting a few green, ogre-ish flags above some construction walls. You can see photos of this in a tweet below from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal):

I spy with my eye… Looks like a good place to meet a certain ogre and his noble steed. @UniversalORL

While nothing has been officially announced by the team at Universal on what will replace the Shrek 4-D attraction, Universal has given many hints that seem to indicate a Minions retheme is coming. Universal Orlando already has a Minion-themed ride with Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, a motion simulator-based attraction. While sad, Guests can still watch the entire Shrek series which stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Are you excited to be able to meet Shrek and other characters again?