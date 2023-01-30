“Legs Went Numb,” Guests Trapped on Universal Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests heading to Universal may enjoy wandering around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Seuss Landing, Jurassic Park, and many more different lands.

Universal is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park has different attractions for Guests of all ages. Guests can enjoy attractions such as Red Fish, Blue Fish, One Fish, Two Fish, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Cat in the Hat, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-man, E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and many more.

In a Reddit Thread, one Guest posted about being trapped on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida.

While this Guest was waiting to be rescued, they said their legs started to go numb and that it was “cold.” The Guest reported that it took about 45 minutes to an hour before Universal Team Members came around to set them free and evacuate the riders off the attraction. While Universal Team Members do their best to keep Guests safe and attractions running smoothly some days, errors and delays will happen.

On Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, you will enter beneath a massive fire-breathing dragon and journey deep underground on this multi-dimensional thrill ride. As Guests will navigate perilous subterranean vaults, Guests will encounter Harry, Ron, and Hermione. But Guests will have to evade the wrath of villains Voldemort, Bellatrix, trolls and other creatures that stand between you and a safe return to Diagon Alley.

Diagon Alley is located in Universal Studios Florida and Guests will feel like they are right in the middle of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. By following in Harry Potter’s footsteps, you’ll walk through the streets of London, and enter Diagon Alley where you can find many of the Wizarding World’s most famous establishments. Dine at the Leaky Cauldron, see a wand choose a wizard at Ollivanders wand shop, and get ready to travel deep below Gringotts bank for a multi-dimensional thrill ride.

