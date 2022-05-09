New Ride Not Enough? Universal May Add Even More Minions to Park

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of some major construction projects.

The biggest of all these construction projects, of course, is Epic Universe. The all-new theme park is set to open in 2025 and will feature many exciting IPs, including a Super Nintendo World.

However, before Epic Universe opens, there are a few other popular projects that will be finished at Universal Studios Florida.

Revenge of the Mummy is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment and the attraction is set to pen this summer. The newest ride to join the theme park, however, is a rumored Minions-themed attraction.

While Universal hasn’t confirmed that Minions are taking over the space where Shrek 4-D was once stood, there are Minions-themed construction walls surrounding the building and the expectation is that the experience– right across the street from Despicable Me Minion Mayhem– will be a moving walkway attraction with a shooting mechanism.

However, a new Minions attraction might not be all that’s in the plans for Universal Studios Florida.

Screamscape recently shared a rumor that the iconic Universal Classic Monsters Cafe could be closed and rethemed to Minions.

“Fans of Universal Monsters visiting Universal Studios Florida may want to visit the Monsters Cafe sooner than later,” the publication said. “Word is that the themed restaurant may be transformed to take on a new Minion theme in the future due to the location being next to the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and the upcoming rumored Minions themed attraction set to take over the former Shrek 4D site.”

The cafe is located just across from where the rumored Minions attraction is coming and– if Universal Orlando plans to have a Minions-themed land or even an Illumination-themed land at the theme park– it would make sense for the eatery to be transformed.

While it would certainly be sad to see the Classic Monsters Cafe go, it should be noted that Universal is reportedly planning to have an entire Classic Monsters-themed land in Epic Universe that would open up the door for many fantastically-themed experiences.

What do you think of a Minions-themed land in Universal Studios Florida? Let us know in the comments!

