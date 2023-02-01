Universal Blocks Off Area, Mysterious Construction Walls Erected

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its iconic attractions and numerous offerings.

If you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort, you’ll have two world-class theme parks to enjoy in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park is a perfect option for Guests looking for a relaxing day.

Universal Studios Florida houses iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Next door, Universal Islands of Adventure includes attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. And of course, who could forget about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter that is located at both theme parks?

But, there’s much more to experience than just the theme parks at Universal Orlando.

Universal’s CityWalk is a popular location after a long or short day in the Parks. Citywalk includes attractions such as Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Hollywood Drive-in Golf, and several family fun activities. Guests looking for dinner reservations can try BigFire American Fare, Hard Rock Cafe, NBC Sports Grill, and several other restaurants. Citywalk also includes VooDoo Donuts, Cinnabon, Starbucks, and many more sweet treat locations.

In addition to all the great eaters, CityWalk has several shops Guests can stop in that include the Universal Studios Store, Quiet Flight Surf Shop, Universal Legacy Store, and many more fun shopping experiences for Guests.

Universal is always updating and building new attractions for Guests. Recently, Inside Universal tweeted that the former CityWalk fountains that were turned into a grassy seating area are now under construction once more.

The former CityWalk fountains-turned-into-grassy seating area is back behind walls.

The former CityWalk fountains-turned-into-grassy seating area is back behind walls. 🤔 @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/vJJAWXHrwL — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) January 30, 2023

It’s unclear what construction work is being done in this area, and it will be interesting to see what goes in this space when the walls are removed.

In addition to this relatively minor construction project, Universal Orlando is also in the midst of several major construction projects including its all-new theme park Epic Universe. At Universal Studios Florida, the Woody Woodpecker KidZone just closed down permanently and is expected to reopen with many more fun attractions in the future. A Minions-themed attraction has been under construction for the last 11 months and will open this summer as the replacement to the retired Shrek 4-D.

What do you think Universal is updating behind these new construction walls? Let us know in the comments what you are hoping makes its way to CityWalk.