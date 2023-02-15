Universal Rumored to Change Its Thrilling ‘VelociCoaster’ Attraction

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster– Universal Orlando’s newest ride– could be getting a major update soon.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, is the fastest and tallest launch coaster in Florida. It’s also equipped with four inversions, with only a lap bar restraint.

At the very start of the ride, Guests launch 70 mph in just 2.4 seconds through the Raptor paddock. Then, you’ll launch to 50 mph in 3 seconds before experiencing one of the most unique elements of the ride, a 155ft tall “Top Hat” which gives you the illusion of flying over Islands of Adventure for a moment before dropping 140 feet down at 80 degrees. The track also crosses over and under itself 40 times.

With the incredible work that Universal put into the attraction, it should come as no surprise that VelociCoaster has become one of the most popular rides in Universal Orlando, whether you’re at Universal’s Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida.

Now, rumors are circulating that the VelociCoaster could soon be opening its Universal Express line.

The attraction has been open for nearly two years and though the Express line has been marked out, it has yet to open. With Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure set to close for refurbishment from February 21, 2023 through March 5, 2023, the rumor states that the VelociCoaster will now include an Express line to help maintain the crowds that will be forming in its line queues with Hagrid’s– located in Hogsmeade in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter– closed.

It’s unclear at this point if this will end up happening, but it does seem like a smart move for Universal to make, especially considering Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges– located in Toon Lagoon– is also scheduled to be closed for refurbishment.

At this time, the VelociCoaster’s neighbor– Jurassic Park River Adventure— has been closed for several weeks undergoing refurbishments, but the attraction should be back open before Hagrid’s goes offline.

What’s also unclear is if the Universal Express line will only be temporary for while the Wizarding World attraction is closed, or if this will be a permanent changes implemented moving forward.

What do you think of this addition for VelociCoaster? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!