Opening Timeframe Revealed For Massive Disneyland Overhaul

We now have an official timeframe for Disneyland’s exciting new project. San Fransokyo will officially replace Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2023!

This was revealed by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) mere moments ago on Twitter:

NEW: San Fransokyo Square will officially open at Disney California Adventure Park this summer. Pacific Wharf's transformation to a new area inspired by Big Hero 6 was first announced at D23 Expo last year. pic.twitter.com/ZZy0aB5ykt — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 20, 2023

We first learned about this transformation of Disneyland’s Pacific Warf at last year’s D23 Expo, and we could not be more excited!

At D23 Expo in September 2022, the Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, revealed that Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure would soon transform into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6 (2014). While many Baymax fans were delighted, some Disney Park aficionados were sad to see another original Imagineer-themed area replaced by an Intellectual Property (IP).

