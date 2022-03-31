Guests “Infuriated” As Resellers Swarm Disney Park, Build Walls Of Hoarded Merchandise

Anytime there is a special holiday or limited-time event at the Disney Parks, you can bet your Mickey ears that Guests will be offered some unique and more limited merchandise. We have seen this at Walt Disney World, with Guests going crazy for cups, mugs, and bags as the Resort continues celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Unfortunately, this sometimes means that certain Guests will start to hoard this special merchandise in order to resell it later for a higher cost, and recently, one Disney Park is facing an uptick of resellers.

This year marks Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary, and celebrations are in full swing at the beautiful Resort. Guests have some amazing opportunities to experience jaw-dropping shows and events as well as eat some tasty snacks and, of course, purchase some unique and special merchandise. As stated above earlier, however, some Guests have different ideas on what to do with this merch as we have seen several reports of resellers running rampant in the Park.

DLP Town Square (@DLPTownSquare) shared an image on Twitter of a Guest hoarding the new 30th-anniversary mug:

If you want a Starbucks 30th anniversary mug, you may want to be quick.

In the comments, some Guests voiced their frustrations with Guests who choose to do this. Jennifer O’Neill (@Brave_Jen_ said:

This is infuriating! I’m not going till December…there better be some 30th Anniversary mugs left @DisneylandParis @StarbucksFrance

DLP Rescue Ranges (@DLPRescueRanger) also shared an image of a Guest stocking up on a limited edition figurine based on the incredible Phantom Manor attraction:

This morning was the sale of the long-awaited Phantom Manor figurine, limited to 2 per transaction. Let’s have a moved thought for this poor visitor who is probably too optimistic and who finds it difficult to move around with his 6 bags and as many figurines…

In response to this tweet, one Guest shared a stunning image of a Guest building a wall of hoarded merchandise outside. Check that out below from Warren (@newrar):

While Disney usually has a policy on how many items Guests are allowed to buy, Guests have ways around this, as we can see above. Typically, Guests will bring their kids as every Guest can make a purchase, even from the same party, and as long as the size or skew is different, the product counts as a “new” one. Hopefully, the merchandise lasts for those Guests wanting to purchase it for themselves.

What do you think of resellers at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.

