Frustrated Disney Guest Claims Another ‘Simpsons’ Prediction Is Coming True

The Disney gift card system is one that Guests can take advantage of each time they are planning to visit the Parks or trying to shop for Disney merchandise, as the cards can be used at Disney Store locations and on shopDisney.com; in addition, of course, to the stores and restaurants within Disney Parks.

While the system is similar enough to any other gift card, with pre-pay and redeem mechanics, some Guests might find it confusing to use and hard to keep track of the available balance they have.

One Guest shared their frustration on Reddit, as they mentioned they had not been able to link their gift card to the Park’s mobile app and had some complications using the said card at Ghirardelli. They added that they were not saying The Simpsons predicted it but that the experience certainly felt like an Itchy and Scratchy money joke made on the show.

You can see the original post from slaps_givingpt2 (u/slaps_givingpt2) down below:

Not saying The Simpsons predicted it BUT With the inability to put a Disney gift card on the mobile app and a recent visit to Ghirardelli it seems like we are slowly going to resemble the Itchy and Scratchy money joke from The Simpsons.

Some comments quickly recognized the reference being made, mentioning how that specific joke from The Simpsons had been inspired by Disney Dollars, an in-park currency system discontinued in 2016 and replaced by the current gift card system. The official Walt Disney World website provides the following information regarding the Disney Dollars system:

Disney Dollars are accepted at the following Walt Disney World Resort locations: Ticketing locations

Food and beverage venues

Merchandise locations

Recreation areas

Your Disney Resort hotel Front Desk

Your Disney Resort hotel concierge

Guest Relations at Disney theme parks and water parks

Disney Dollars Are No Longer Available for Purchase While Disney Dollars are no longer available to purchase, Guests may continue to use previously purchased Disney Dollars at Walt Disney World Resort, the Disneyland Resort and select Disney Store locations in the United States.

Some Redditors commented they had been able to use their Disney gift card to make payments both on the mobile app and in-person with no problems. On the other hand, one comment noted that the app does not allow you to save the information on the gift card to use it as a frequent payment method and that Guests would have to enter said information each time they were trying to make a purchase. This is probably the problem slaps_givingpt2, the Redditor who started this conversation, encountered during their visit.

On a different note, one Redditor asked if anyone else suspected The Simpsons would eventually show up at Disney Parks, in one form or another, potentially abandoning Universal Studios Parks. Now that Disney bought the rights to this IP, it could be possible to see Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and other citizens of Springfield at Disney Parks, though unlikely as Universal currently owns the IP for their Parks and will continue to do so at least until 2028, when their contract for the use of the characters expires.

